‘Native Gardens’ comes up roses at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

"Native Gardens" marks the return of Williams Street Rep in Crystal Lake, featuring a stellar cast starring Peter Briceño Gertas (Pablo, from left), Jazmine Tamayo (Tania), Shannon Mayhall (Virginia) and Michael Lomenick (Frank). (Photo provided by Todd Heintz Photography)

I have been waiting a long time for the Raue Center’s in-house professional theater company, Williams Street Repertory, to return to the stage in Crystal Lake. And at last it has with the delightful comedy “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarias. (Zacarias is one of the top 20 most-produced playwrights.)

“Native Gardens” originally was scheduled to run in March 2020, but as happened to so many other venues’ productions, the COVID pandemic prevented the play from seeing the light of day.

But this 90-minute WSR production blooms on a set designed by Richard Arnold, resplendent with colors and pots of flowers cascading all over the stage, not to mention a stately oak tree that almost becomes a character. Two backs of homes are also visibly present.

As directed by Michele Vazquez, a virtuosic cast of eight (four leads, four ensemble members) radiate a charming interactive chemistry, whether sharing wine, debating current issues or digging up hydrangeas.

Vazquez cast well, paced the scenes well, and implemented some creative stage movements in this witty comedy. There is a dream team working alongside Vazquez: Stage Manager Caitlin Quinn keeps scenes flowing flawlessly; Rae Melnik, costume designer, has the cast in identifiable, appropriate and visually pleasing costumes; and Lindsay Burdsall (sound), Drake Dole (lighting) and Persephone Lawrence (props) accurately complement the production.

The plot basically involves the fast-disintegrating relationship between two Washington, D.C., couples living in a historic neighborhood. (All the houses were built in 1908.) The trouble starts with a proposed barbecue, a garden contest and a wooden fence replacing a chain-link fence. And it sadly and quickly escalates as well-intentioned neighbors turn into feuding enemies.

There are a multiplicity of contemporary themes in “Native Gardens,” handled understandably via insults and comments: the sexism of challenges women face in the workplace, and issues of sexual orientation. There are also recurring lines involving ageism (“Do you think we’ll be that out of touch when we’re their age?”) and cultural prejudices.

The older well-established couple, the Butleys, are portrayed by Shannon Mayhall (Virginia) and Michael Lomenick (Frank). The new, next-door millennials, the Del Valles, are portrayed by Peter Briceño Gertas (Pablo) and Jazmine Tamayo (Tania).

All four are magnetic performers and genuinely believable. You’ll revel in their onstage companionship.

Shannon Mayhall is a superb, evocative actress. She portrays Virginia as a no-nonsense, conservative Republican. At times, she can be ruthlessly assertive; she definitely is prideful and smart. As one of the first women engineers at Lockheed, she has faced plenty of prejudices and hasn’t stopped the good fight. (“An inch becomes a foot, becomes a yard.”) One of the best lines can be attributed to her character, and Mayhall knows how to deliver it: “Just because you don’t like what you hear doesn’t mean you shouldn’t listen.”

Michael Lomenick is Frank, Virginia’s husband, who works for a mysterious government “agency.” He is an adroit performer – charming and fervently competitive, desiring to beat a neighbor in the Potomac Horticultural Society’s annual competition for non-native gardens. Lomenick does a constant dance battle with mosquitoes, and has a temper that flares. However, he does seem to have a camaraderie with the character Tania. They bond over gardening. “Working with the earth grounds me.”

Jazmine Tamayo is another remarkable performer. She is intelligent, compassionate and energetic. Her character Tania, eight months pregnant and a doctoral candidate, wants to transform their backyard space into a native garden. (No Japanese hydrangeas or tulips, but what Frank calls weeds!) She has a lot to accomplish because her husband has announced there is to be a backyard barbecue in six days. (Pablo is hoping for a partnership in his law firm, and wants to prove himself, being the only person of color in the office.)

Peter Briceño Gertas is a wonderful Pablo. He is dynamic and polished; he showcases Pablo’s ambitions and insecurities despite coming from a wealthy Chilean family. His best line may be when he tells Tania about the barbecue he’s offered his office colleagues: “I’ve done something I might regret.”

The ensemble: Amy Delgado, David Rice, Michael J. Santos and Kelli Walker provide much of the story progression and comic relief. They fill the roles of surveyors, inspectors and landscapers. They may never utter a word, but they’re engaging and expressive. The four also serve in understudy capacities.

The epilogue is a couples’ duet as they happily relay how peace was restored. This “Native Gardens” cast sows the seeds of relevant, at times tense, social issues that will grow on you in a very entertaining way. Reap the benefits of this garden – truly a production worth seeing!

(Show runs 90 minutes with no intermission, and is recommended for ages 13 and older.)

• Regina Belt-Daniels has been in love with the theater since the first grade. She has appeared onstage and backstage in many capacities ranging from performer to director, and also served on several theater boards. She most recently directed the production “Love Letters,” playing through March 3 at Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Native Gardens” by Williams Street Repertory

• WHERE: Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

• WHEN: Thursday through Sunday until March 16

• COST: $39.50, $27.65 for RaueNOW members

• INFORMATION: 815-356-9212, events.rauecenter.org