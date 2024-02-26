Woman flown from rollover crash in Woodstock with serious injuries

A woman suffers serious injuries from a rollover crash Sunday evening in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Sunday evening on Route 47 in Woodstock, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District reports.

The district responded at 8:01 p.m. Sunday to a rollover crash near the intersection of Route 47 and Lucas Road, communication specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

First responders arrived to the crash within six minutes to a “heavily damaged” overturned car off the the road with an unconscious adult female inside the car, Vucha said. Firefighters were able to remove the woman out of the car without means of extrication.

A helicopter transportws a Woodstock car crash victims to Rockford. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A REACT medical helicopter landed nearby at Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital where the woman was then flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries, Vucha said.

No other people were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported, Vucha said.

The crash currently is under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department, Vucha said.