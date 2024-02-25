Letter: Mental health funding needed

The mental health needs of our community are growing and funding through property taxes cannot keep pace with the demand.

In December, the County Board passed a resolution – almost unanimously – to put the question to the voters to move the mental health funding FROM property taxes TO a sales tax of 0.25% (meaning a quarter on $100). This would eliminate the mental health funding from the property tax, but allow growth in mental health funding as the county retail base grows. Several organizations such as NAMI McHenry County, Family Health Partnership Clinic, Independence Health and Therapy and Options and Advocacy have already passed resolutions supporting this change.

Stand with the frontline healthcare providers in our community and vote YES for this bipartisan solution on March 19. Keep our community safe and healthy.

Suzanne Hoban

Woodstock