Free tax preparation assistance at McHenry County College

McHenry County College is hosting free tax assistance and e-filing of federal and state returns for qualified individuals now through April 17 with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic.

Walk-in hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Room A102 at MCC, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. The clinic is closed March 27 and 30.

There are also free tax return self-preparation stations located in the MCC library and Co/Lab E. These stations allow taxpayers to file for free if income is less than $79,000. The stations are available anytime MCC is open. Attendees should use the South Entrance, park in Lower Level Parking Lot B and enter Building A through door A6. The MyFreeTaxes website can also be accessed at home by visiting mchenry.edu/myfreetaxes.

The VITA Clinic prepares tax returns for individuals or households with incomes less than $64,000. All tax forms will be provided. Participants should bring a valid photo ID for main taxpayers on tax returns, Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number letters for all family members reported on the tax return, all 2023 earnings statements, a copy of last year’s return and bank account information for direct deposits.

Other documents to bring, if available, include tuition statements and expenses, mortgage interest statements, real estate tax bills, self-employed business income and expenses, brokerage statements, advanced credit money ratings during 2023 and cancellation of debt/bankruptcy information.

Additional services are available with appointment, including banking and financial counseling, assistance with FAFSA forms and filing an application for Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers. MCC is a Certified Acceptance Agent for ITIN applications. This allows MCC to verify the authenticity of Passports and other documents, eliminating the need to submit these to the IRS.

For more information, visit mchenry.edu/vita or contact Ann Esarco at vita@mchenry.edu.