McHenry District 15 Education Foundation awards more than $4,000 in grants to teachers

The McHenry School District 15 Education Foundation has announced the awarding of more than $4,000 in grants to teachers who submitted innovative educational proposals. A total of 12 projects were funded, including the following:
- Supporting the construction of the board game Battleship in a giant gym-sized version for Duker students to play.
- Expansion of the Parkland Lego Camp to help students with social language and fine motor skills.
- Expansion of a garden club and support for Spanish Literature Circles at Hilltop Elementary.
Funds raised by the foundation go toward designated initiatives and programs, supporting mini-grants that are awarded to District 15 educators and scholarships that are awarded to McHenry High School District 156 students.