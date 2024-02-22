Piano bar gets McHenry council approval, but now on lookout for new location

The Studio, 3316 Pearl St. in McHenry, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. The location will not be the site of a future McHenry piano bar, said the woman looking to open one in the city. (Photo Provided by the City of McHenry)

Officially, Jessica Cannon has a McHenry liquor license, but she will need to find a different location for her planned piano bar.

The McHenry City Council on Tuesday approved a license for Cannon’s proposed Fox on the Run, set for 3316 Pearl St. Alderman Frank McClatchey, 3rd Ward, was the sole no vote on the plan.

The piano bar idea was a surprise for Lucy Tonyan, who runs The Studio Art School at that location. A post to the art studio’s Facebook page on Tuesday said she could not attend the City Council meeting “where decisions about my life work will be decided.”

That post led to residents contacting City Council members, Mayor Wayne Jett said. “We were getting emails, ‘How dare you force them out?’” Jett said following the meeting.

Contacted Wednesday by the Northwest Herald, building owner Victor Wierzba said he has emails between him and Tonyan from late 2021 that indicated she planned to sell the businesses and wanted a month-to-month lease.

Neither was the piano bar a done deal.

“The viability of a piano bar, ... I am not even sure of that would be possible” in the space, Wierzba said.

Cannon, also reached Wednesday, said she is very early in the process of finding a location for a piano bar and is now looking for an alternative spot in McHenry.

“I would like to keep to downtown and walking (distance) from the riverwalk, the shops and the places that are opening up” in the center of McHenry, Cannon said. “There are a lot of really good buildings in McHenry, and I am not worried about not finding a location.”

She wants to create an after-dinner, lounge atmosphere that would showcase local talent, Cannon said.

“We have a lot of talent in McHenry – so many talented pianists and violinists. This would be a space for them to come and play,” she said.

When she finds another location, the City Council would have to amend the liquor license, said Monte Johnson, assistant city clerk.

Cannon said she doesn’t want to take away from an existing business “and will continue to search for a location that is a better fit for the community.”

In his vote against the liquor license, McClatchey said he was concerned about parking in the area. Two other restaurants on North Riverside Drive – The Courthouse and El Diablo’s – are set to open soon.

Losing The Studio would also be a hit to McHenry, McClatchey said, noting the art and pottery shop “caters to kids.”

It is not the council’s job to determine which business should be in the location, said Alderman Shawn Strach, 5th Ward. “I am here to vote on what is in front of us tonight, ... someone wanting to put a business in that location.”

Alderman Andrew Glab, 2nd Ward, said at the Dec. 18 meeting he would not vote for additional liquor licenses unless it was an interesting proposal.

The piano bar is interesting, Glab said.

“I am a little familiar with this type of bar,” Glab said. “They don’t have huge amounts of traffic. You could wind up with a coffee shop (there) that has people in and out like crazy.”

The council also voted unanimously to approve a liquor license for Toast & Roast, 1250-1252 N. Green St. Set to open in early March, the location has been under renovation for several months. Paper covering the restaurant windows since construction began were removed on Tuesday, Jett said.