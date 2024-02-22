Person airlifted with serious injuries from crash involving semi near Richmond

A person was airlifted with injuries that are believed to be life threatening from a car crash involving a semi-truck near Richmond Wednesday, the Richmond Township Fire Protection District reports. (Photo provided by Richmond Fire Protection District)

The fire district responded at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday to a rollover crash near the intersection of Route 173 and Hawks Point Trail, according to a Richmond Township Fire Protection District news release.

First responders arrived at the scene to a Jeep rolled over onto its side with “heavy damage.” One person was found “partially ejected, entrapped and unresponsive with potentially life-threatening injuries,” the release said.

A MD-1 vehicle and a medical helicopter were requested and arrived at the Richmond Fire Protection District fire station. The injured person was then airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Another person at the crash was evaluated and declined treatment, according to the release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Spring Grove Fire Protection District and Police Department assisted at the scene, the release said. The crash is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Spring Grove Police.