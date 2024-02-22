Boys basketball: Crystal Lake South survives scare against Prairie Ridge

Cary-Grove’s Jake Hornok moves the ball against Wheaton Academy during Class 3A regional action in Cary on Wednesday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CARY – Crystal Lake South’s fans held their breath as Prairie Ridge sophomore Eli Loeding pump-faked, then let go with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The top-seeded Gators, who had dominated so many opponents all season, were in jeopardy of seeing their season prematurely ended by a team they beat twice by a combined 84 points.

Loeding’s shot veered a little right and bounced off the rim, finally allowing South to exhale with a 59-57 overtime victory in the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional semifinal Wednesday night at Elroy Fitzgerald Gymnasium.

South (28-3) survived and will meet No. 4 Wheaton Academy (18-11) in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. championship. The Warriors beat No. 5 Cary-Grove 58-41 in the second semifinal, ending the Trojans’ season at 15-17.

The Gators, who finished their Fox Valley Conference season 18-0 and set a school record for victories Friday, got more than they wanted from Prairie Ridge (6-24). The Wolves barely got past Crystal Lake Central 60-59 in Monday’s play-in game.

“Welcome to the tournament,” South coach Matt LePage said. “They make a couple, and they start believing. You have to have toughness to win. In the tournament, you see teams get confident.

“We were tight in the first half, we missed layups, throwing the ball away. The biggest thing we said is, ‘We won. We’re advancing to Friday, and that’s all that matters.’ "

South had beaten the Wolves 76-22 and 70-40 in their two FVC games, but No. 8 Prairie Ridge was a different team Wednesday.

“We played our best basketball tonight,” Wolves coach Ryan Smith said. “We played a style of basketball tonight that allowed us to stay in the game. We controlled the tempo, we turned it over at times, but that’s going to happen against a long and athletic South team.

“Compared to the last couple times we played these guys, and they ran away with it, we really competed. The guys really responded tonight. South went on runs, and we responded right back. We came up with some big stops and they battled.

“What more can you ask for than trying to beat the best team in the area in a regional semifinal? It was fun.”

South even switched from its customary 1-3-1 zone to man-to-man for a good portion of the second half to better deal with John Fuery (20 points) and Loeding (17), who hit five 3s each.

Fuery’s 3 with 1:10 to go in regulation gave Prairie Ridge a 50-46 lead. The Gators needed two free throws each from AJ Demirov and Colton Hess in the final 39 seconds to tie and force overtime.

“I was thinking all the times I’ve been to the gym. I go with my dad and can’t leave until I hit 20 or 30 straight [free throws],” Demirov said of the crucial shots. “After regulation there was a big smile on my face. We can get this now. We got this.”

It still was not easy, however.

Prairie Ridge’s Luke Muse hit a pair of free throws with 29 seconds to go in overtime for a 57-56 lead, but Demirov scored on a driving layup and converted a three-point play with 21 seconds left.

Prairie Ridge called timeout with seven seconds to go and set up its last play. Loeding faked and got Demirov in the air to get a look at the last shot.

“No one else was shooting, we were running out of time. I was able to get a crossover and shoot it,” Loeding said. “I thought it was going, and I saw it going right.

“We just grinded and got after it. We knew how big of a game it was, our season on the line, and they were the [No.] 1 seed, we were nothing. That gave us an edge.”

LePage had nothing but respect for what Prairie Ridge did.

“Prairie Ridge played a fantastic game,” he said. “I credit out guys for staying in the moment, staying tough and composed down the stretch. Overtime hits, and I thought it was a free life. We had a free life. We took the lead, and here comes P.R.

“We won the game, that’s all that really matters.”

Wheaton Academy jumped out fast on C-G with 3s from Alex Moncau and Wandy Munoz and led the Trojans 28-13 by halftime.

“We hit some 3s early, and that opens up space for us to play fast and get downhill,” Warriors coach Dan Smith said. “That really helped, along with our defense. We came out and tried to put it all together. We switched and tried to do it aggressively, know where their shooters were and played the assignments well.”

Ty Smith led Wheaton Academy with 15 points, Munoz added 11 and Hayden Schroeder had 11.

Jake Hornok topped the Trojans with 17 points.

C-G coach Adam McCloud knew Wheaton Academy’s size – three players 6-foot-6 or taller starting – might pose problems.

“They made shots. We were worried about their length,” McCloud said. “Their point guard [Munoz] is really tough to guard. He’s like an AJ [Demirov], the kind of kid where he can get downhill and make plays.

“We struggled offensively. We just couldn’t get in a rhythm. We just didn’t have it tonight. They’re going to be a tough matchup for South on Friday.”

The championship game will see two teams with great size and dynamic point guards.

“We’ve seen them twice,” Dan Smith said. “They’re tough. The Demirov kid is a stellar player, they have size and run that zone. Prairie Ridge did a good job hitting 3s, and South still won.

“To beat them, you’re going to have to give your best effort and you’re not going to be able to let AJ get going. I think Wandy Munoz vs. Demirov will be a great battle. Wandy has been our floor general all year. He’ll pick him up full court, and we’ll get after it.”

Crystal Lake South 59, Prairie Ridge 57 PRAIRIE RIDGE (57)

Loeding 6 0-0 17, Fuery 6 3-3 20, Gablenz 0 0-0 0, Kirk 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 3 1-2 7 Gray 0 0-0 0, Muse 0 2-2 2, Voight 3 1-1 9. Totals: 19 7-8 57. CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH (59)

Demirov 7 10-12 26, Santarelli 4 0-0 10, Rohde 1 0-0 2, Carlson 0 0-0 0, Hess 4 5-7 13, Trivellini 0 0-0 0, Regillio 0 0-0 0, Buelna 2 0-0 5, Prokos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 15-19 59. Prairie Ridge 8 14 18 10 7 – 57

CL South 12 8 18 12 9 – 59 3-point goals: Prairie Ridge 12 (Loeding 5, Fuery 5, Voight 2), CL South 5 (Demirov 2, Santarelli 2, Buelna). Total fouls: Prairie Ridge 17, CL South 11. Fouled out: Gablenz.