Wonder Lake man pleads guilty to possessing images of child sexual abuse, sentenced to 4 years in prison

A Wonder Lake man pleaded guilty to possessing images of sexual abuse involving children under the age of 13 and was sentenced to four years in prison, according McHenry County court documents.

Dylan Horsfall, 29, entered into a negotiated plea Thursday to a Class 2 felony, records show.

In exchange for his guilty plea additional counts, including nine counts of more serious Class X charges, were dismissed, records show. Had he been convicted on the Class X charges, he could have been sent to prison up to 30 years on each count, according to the indictment.

He is required to serve half of his prison term. Afterward he will serve 12 months of mandatory supervised release, according to a sentencing order.

He also was ordered to pay $3,838 in fines and fees.

Horsfall, who had been out of the county jail pretrial, pleaded guilty to possessing “moving depiction by computer of a child” he should have known was younger than 13 involved in a “lewd exhibition” on June 29, 2020, according to the indictment.