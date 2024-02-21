McHenry High School seeks nominations for Distinguished Graduates program

McHenry High School recognized alumni Robert J. Heatherly, Class of 1998, left, and David Lawson, Class of 1974, as the most recent Distinguished Graduate honorees during the 2023 homecoming game. (Photo provided by McHenry Community High School District 156)

The McHenry Community High School District 156 Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its Distinguished Graduate program until March 1. The program recognizes McHenry High School alumni who have excelled after high school with career achievements, humanitarian work and/or community service.

To be considered for the award, nominees must be graduates of McHenry High School District 156 for at least 15 years. Criteria used to determine Distinguished Graduates includes having a wide sphere of influence, making a positive impact on the community, overcoming difficulties to reach goals, serving humanity and inspiring others.

The selected Distinguished Graduates will be announced May 15 and then honored at the homecoming football game on Oct. 11.

A photo of each Distinguished Graduate and a list of their accomplishments will be prominently displayed in each school building alongside those of other Distinguished Graduates from previous years.

Nomination forms are available on the Distinguished Graduate page of the McHenry Community High School District 156 website. Judging will be conducted by members of the community, District 156 staff and others.

For more details, contact Carl Vallianatos at 815-385-7900.