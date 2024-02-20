Prairie Ridge holds off CL Central in Class 3A regional opener: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Prairie Ridge 60, Crystal Lake Central 59: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (6-21) built a big early lead and held off the surging Tigers (6-26) in their play-in game for the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional at Prairie Ridge on Monday.

The No. 8-seeded Wolves were led by Angel Rodriguez with 19 points and John Fuery with 16 and three 3-pointers. Eli Loeding added 10.

Prairie had an 18-point lead in the first half and led 42-32 at halftime. But the Tigers battled back and held Prairie Ridge to 18 second-half points.

Jake Terlecki scored 26 points and his 3 at the buzzer was just a bit long. Gavin Fujino added 16 for Central.

Prairie Ridge takes on No. 1 Crystal Lake South at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Belvidere 75, Harvard 51: At Belvidere, the No. 8 Bucs defeated the No. 9 Hornets (2-26) in their play-in game. Belvidere moves on to meet No. 1 Belvidere North at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Ryan Bennett hit four 3s and scored 16 to lead the Hornets. Julian Acosta had three 3s and 13, DeAndre Keller added 10, and Adam Cooke had nine.

Dundee-Crown 50, Elgin 39: At the Class 4A Dundee-Crown Regional in Carpentersville, Kali Freeman tossed in 20 points to lead the No. 14 Chargers (14-16) past the No. 17 Maroons in their play-in game.

Freeman was 4 of 4 on free throws and hit two 3s. D-C meets top-seeded Barrington at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Richmond-Burton 82, Stillman Valley 30: At Richmond, Luke Robinson scored 30 points as the No. 5 Rockets (17-12) rolled past the No. 12 Cardinals in their play-in game for the Class 2A Winnebago Regional.

Deegan Cooley added 11 points, Gavin Radmer scored 10, and Maddox Meyer hit three 3s for nine points.

R-B faces No. 2 Rockford Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Marian Central 66, Cristo Rey St. Martin 35: At Woodstock, Christian Bentancur scored 25 points to lead the No. 9 Hurricanes (9-23) past the No. 10 Cristeros in their play-in game in the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional.

Bentancur grabbed 13 rebounds and had six blocked shots. The Hurricanes face top-seeded Byron at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal. The Tigers are No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 2A poll.

Genoa-Kingston 62, Marengo 42: At the Class 2A G-K Regional, Derek Bibbings scored 13 to lead the No. 11 Indians (8-23) in their play-in loss to the No. 7 Cogs.

G-K advances to face No. 4 Johnsburg in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal.