23-year-old Woodstock man in critical condition after car hits tree

A 23-year-old Woodstock man suffered critical injuries after his car struck a tree Thursday morning near Harvard, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Harvard Fire Protection District and a Mercyhealth MD-1 vehicle responded at 4:47 a.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of McGuire Road near Harvard for a single-vehicle crash, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 2017 Chevrolet Sonic driven by the Woodstock man was westbound on McGuire Road when it crossed over the roadway for “unknown reasons,” the sheriff’s office said. The car then exited the road to the west and hit a tree.

Airbags were deployed and the driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

The driver was the only person in the car and he was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford in critical condition, according to the release.

“Weather conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office reported at 7:15 a.m. McGuire Road from Wilson Road to Irish Lane was closed due to the crash and was reopened by 11:20 a.m.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, according to the release.