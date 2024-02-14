McHenry County courthouse declared safe after ‘suspicious package’ prompted evacuation

People standing outside after being evacuated from the McHenry County Courthouse Feb. 14, 2024. (Provided)

About two hours after an abandoned package caused the McHenry County courthouse to be evacuated Wednesday, the all clear was given for people to return to the building.

At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said the courthouse in Woodstock had been evacuated because a “suspicious package” was found at the east entrance of the building.

With the use of a robot, the package was moved away from the building and a X-rayed by a bomb squad.

People were allowed to go back into the building at about 4 p.m., when Dan Wallis, court administrator, announced the “all clear.”

The sheriff’s office later put out an announcement saying “there is no threat to the public and all entrances have been reopened.”

Those evacuated included attorneys and jurors assemble for a trial in a third floor courtroom, witnesses said.

Alex Vucha of the Woodstock Fire-Rescue District said the fire department was also on the scene as a “precautionary measure.”

The courthouse was closed for the rest of the day. Remaining court hearings were canceled and were to resume Thursday, Wallis said.

Northwest Herald reporter Claire O’Brien contributed.