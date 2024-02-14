Huntley Cemetery Board could be abolished over difficulty of finding people willing to serve on it

Renderings of new signs for Huntley Cemetery (Photo provided by Village of Huntley)

The Huntley Village Board might soon oversee the Huntley Cemetery.

The cemetery is located off Dean Street just south of downtown Huntley. It is across the street from and north of the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

The Village Board discussed whether to abolish the cemetery board that oversees the burial grounds. Huntley documents indicate there are two vacancies on the cemetery board, and the village is having difficulty finding people to serve. Compensation for serving on the board for is $350 annually, according to Huntley documents. A full board has three members.

Huntley’s Village Board approves the budget for the cemetery.

“I want to thank the volunteers and I know they were paid a very small amount,” Village Manager Dave Johnson said. “The amount of time that this board has put in over the years has been incredible.”

Huntley departments have responsibilities related to the cemetery, including the Finance Department coordinating grave sales and Public Works managing the capital improvement process, among other tasks.

The possible transfer of oversight comes as the Village plans several capital improvements to the cemetery, including new signs and landscaping and numbered row signs on the north side of the cemetery to match the south side. The village budgeted $90,000 for capital improvements this year, according to Huntley documents.

Trustee Mary Holzkopf asked how many plots were available in the cemetery. Johnson said there’s about 675 total spaces available.

“Come buy your plots so you can stay in Huntley forever,” Mayor Tim Hoeft said jokingly, adding that he has purchased plots for himself and his family in the cemetery.

The Village Board didn’t take any action about whether to transfer oversight Thursday, but will vote on it at a later date. Officials are targeting a Feb. 22 vote.