Man accused of possessing more than 2 kilos of heroin ordered held in McHenry County jail pretrial

An Elgin man arrested last week and accused of possessing more than two kilos of heroin was ordered held in the McHenry County jail pretrial, according to a detention petition filed in the courthouse.

Jesus Ricardo Campos-Nevarez, 50, of the 250 block of South Weston Avenue, is charged with manufacturing and delivering more than 900 grams of heroin, a Class X felony, as well as possession of the heroin, according to the criminal complaint filed by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted on a Class felony, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Campos-Nevarez “knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of a substance containing heroin,” the complaint said.

During a detention hearing Saturday, prosecutors argued to detain Campos-Nevarez, saying he is a threat to the community and a flight risk.

Campos-Nevarez is not a U.S. citizen and has been in the country just seven months, according to detention records in court, which say he resides at addresses both in Cook and Kane counties.

Prosecutors also argued he has no family in the country and a former wife and two children who live in Durango, Mexico.

“Defendant has no connections in Illinois or the U.S. other than five months of employment,” the prosecutors’ petition said. “Heroin is a dangerous and highly addictive substance, especially in such a large quantity.”

It was not clear Monday where he was employed.

Campos-Nevarez, who did not have an attorney listed in court filings, is due in court Tuesday.