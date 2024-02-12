Update: Elderly woman missing from Huntley’s Del Webb Sun City found safe in Iowa

An 86-year-old woman from Huntley was found in Iowa Monday after being reported missing earlier in the day.

Selva Ferguson was seen between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday on State Street in Rockford. Police said in a news release Monday morning that Ferguson’s car and credit card had had no activity since then.

Ferguson was driving a white 2016 Honda CRV.

Ferguson was located late Monday morning in Manchester, Iowa, about three hours away from Huntley. Huntley police said in a Facebook update Ferguson was found safe and was waiting for family to come to Iowa.

A preliminary investigation determined Ferguson’s credit card was used at a fast food restaurant in Rockford at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday and at about 7 p.m. at the eastbound Marengo tollbooth on I-90, according to Illinois State Police, who issued an alert at the request of Huntley police.

Family members first reported Ferguson missing from her home at the 12200 block of Quail Ridge Drive to the Huntley Police Department Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Huntley Police Department.

Before Ferguson was located, Huntley police had said it was an active investigation but that there was “currently has no reason to suspect foul play being a factor in Ferguson’s disappearance.”