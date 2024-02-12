Crash, damage to natural gas equipment shut down Route 14 near Woodstock Monday

Route 14 near Woodstock was shut down Monday afternoon between Hartland Road and Dunham Road due to a traffic crash and related damage to natural gas equipment.

The area is between Woodstock and Harvard.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s office announced the closure in an alert Monday afternoon.

A Nicor spokesperson said in a message Monday afternoon that the gas company was alerted to damage in the same area to the utility’s equipment in the 17100 block of Route 14 in Woodstock just before 2:30 p.m and a Nicor first responder was on the site at 3:00 p.m.

She said a regulator was damaged and confirmed it was related to the crash. One business was experiencing a natural gas outage because of the damage.

“Our personnel are working with first responders to secure the site and safely make the necessary repairs to restore natural gas service as soon as possible,” Nicor spokesperson Jennifer Golz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.