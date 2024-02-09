Brush fire in Lakemoor burns about 20 acres

A brush fire that started in Lakemoor burned about 20 acres of land before firefighters extinguished it Thursday, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded at 4:08 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Arbor Circle in Lakemoor for a field fire, arriving within five minutes.

After first responders arrived, three more fire engines, two brush trucks and a “specialized wildland firefighting ATV” was requested, according to a fire protection district news release.

The fire was “labor-intensive” to extinguish, due to the high winds and the area’s remoteness, according to the release. Firefighters from McHenry Township and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District fought the fire on foot using hand tools and backpack water fire extinguishers.

“The area had steep hills with knee-high brush and several tree lines,” the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said. “Eventually, a specialized ATV equipped with a fire pump was used to assist in extinguishing the remainder of the fire.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within an hour, according to the release. About 20 acres of land burned, but the fire did not reach any nearby structures.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, according to the release.

Fire departments from Spring Grove and Woodstock assisted with handling other ambulance calls during the fire, according to the release.