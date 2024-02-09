2 charged in Woodstock home invasion where resident threatened with knife, authorities say

Two people have been charged in connection with a Woodstock home invasion in August that occurred after a meeting for “companionship” was arranged, authorities said.

One of the defendants was detained pretrial in McHenry County jail, court records show.

Calvin Jackson, 28, of the 3900 block of Eagle Drive in Rockford, was charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, as well as armed robbery, each a Class X felony, McHenry County court records show. He also was charged with residential burglary, aggravated identity theft and aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

At a detention hearing Saturday, a judge ordered Jackson to be held in jail while awaiting trial, stating he poses a danger to an individual and the public and is a flight risk.

“The specific facts of the case” are that the defendant “entered victims home uninvited, threatened harm with a dangerous weapon, held the victim by threat of deadly force until victim was able to escape,” Judge Jeffrey Altman said in the order filed in the McHenry County court.

Altman also wrote that Jackson has a “prior history of violent offenses and failure to appear in court or follow court orders.”

Carley West, 28, of the same address, was charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony, as well as residential burglary and aggravated identity theft, according to a criminal complaint.

If convicted of Class X felonies, defendants can be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, and the time is not probational.

Jackson and West each are accused of entering a home on Verdi Street, “without authority,” with a knife and threatening the resident inside the home with the knife. The victim was older than 60 years, which enhances the charges. West and Jackson also are accused of stealing an Apple Iphone and personal identification documents, the complaints filed by Woodstock police said.

Jackson is ordered to have no contact with West, who also is accused of assaulting the alleged victim, according to the complaint.

“The victim and West arranged a meeting through electronic means; the victim did not know Jackson,” Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb said Thursday. “The arrangement was for companionship. There was a ruse when West asked the victim if Jackson could use the restroom. However, Jackson had already surreptitiously entered the residence, and then a struggle ensued.”

The investigation leading to the pair’s arrest included “multiple sources” identifying the couple as the alleged perpetrators. However, Lieb said police “opted to confirm several pieces of evidence with a thorough investigation prior to making the arrests.”

Jackson is due in court Friday on a motion seeking a special public defender.

West was appointed an assistant public defender before being released with conditions. She has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or residence where the alleged crime took place. She is due back in court March 5.