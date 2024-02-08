Huntley awarded $509,500 state grant for Weiss Park renovations

The Huntley Park District has announced it has been awarded a $509,500 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. This grant will fund half the cost for upcoming renovations to Weiss Park.

The renovation plan for the park includes a new playground, a zip line feature, paved walking paths, enhanced skate park amenities and a basketball court. Additionally, the gazebo will be refurbished, baseball diamond backstops will be replaced, and bathroom facilities will be updated with vandal-resistant fixtures.

The project has received substantial support from Huntley residents through surveys and engagement at a public input meeting, according to a news release from the park district.