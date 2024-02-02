Driver dies in head-on crash near Woodstock

An 88-year-old Kenosha man has died from injuries after a head-on car collision along Charles Road near Woodstock Thursday morning, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The sheriff’s office and the Woodstock Fire Department responded at 7:40 a.m. Thursday to two-vehicle crash on Charles Road near Woodstock, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities said a 2000 Lincoln Town Car was traveling west on Charles Road when the car lost control and entered the eastbound lane and crashed into the front of a 2014 Hyundai.

“This caused both the Lincoln and the Hyundai to exit the roadway to the south,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The driver of the Lincoln was an 88-year-old Kenosha man. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital McHenry in serious condition where he was later pronounced dead, sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 46-year-old Machesney Park man. He was treated at the scene with minor injuries and was released, police said.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles. Both drivers were wearing seat belts when the airbags deployed, according to the release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Thursday morning of hazardous and icy road conditions. Two people were seriously injured in a separate crash near McHenry around the same time.