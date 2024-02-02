Bar fight in Harvard started over pool game, prosecutors say; man held after allegedly slashing patron in face

A man was stabbed in the face inside the Front Street Tap in Harvard in the early hours of Friday morning, Harvard Police said. (Claire O'Brien)

A Poplar Grove man has been charged after another man’s face was slashed during an altercation in a Harvard bar early Friday morning, according to the Harvard Police Department and McHenry County prosecutors.

Police said they responded to a call at 1:11 a.m. Friday of a disturbance inside at Front Street Tap located at 106 E. Front Street. It was originally reported that two men were fighting and one was “stabbed in the face with a knife,” according to a Harvard Police Department news release.

Prosecutors said later Friday the altercation apparently began over a game of pool and resulted in a six-inch slash on the man’s cheek.

Officers found two men actively fighting inside the bar upon arrival. When police separated the two men, they said they discovered one man with a “severe laceration to his face” and was transported to Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside by the Harvard Fire Protection District. The second man had “superficial facial injuries” and was transported to Mercy Harvard Hospital by Marengo Fire Protection District, according to the release.

Both men have been treated at and released from the hospital, according to the release.

Police said that Michael A. Schallmoser, 35, of the 2200 block of Candlewick Drive, Poplar Grove, was arrested in the altercation and charged with aggravated battery in a public place, with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm.

Schallmoser appeared later Friday in a McHenry County courtroom, where Judge Michael Chmiel ordered the defendant to be held in jail while awaiting trial.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller sought to keep Schallmoser in custody, arguing he’s “a loose cannon who has committed violent acts against numerous people throughout his life.”

The prosecutor said that at the time of Schallmoser’s arrest Friday, he was on pretrial release on a case out of Boone County. Online court records for Boone County show Schallmoser has a pending case there involving misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

Miller said Schallmoser also was convicted of domestic battery in 2012 and got probation in that case. In 2016, Miller said, Schallmoser was charged with aggravated domestic battery involving “strangulation.” He pleaded guilty in that case in 2018, served five years in prison and was released last year, according to the prosecutor.

Harvard police said a parole violation warrant was also issued for Schallmoser by the Illinois Department of Corrections after his Friday arrest.

Schallmoser’s public defender, Michael Zasadil, argued for pretrial release, saying his client is a longstanding resident of Poplar Grove, lives with his mother and has a job at a hardware store in Harvard.

Zasadil also said the man whose face was slashed had lunched at Schallmoser during the altercation.

But the judge said he heard clear evidence to support the decision to detain and that, based on the defendant’s record, he’s “someone who should know better.”

The Harvard Police Department was assisted by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodstock Police Department, according to the release.