Letter: Vote no to new sales tax

Vote no on the March 19 primary ballot referendum to fund the Mental Health Board with a ¼% sales tax.

I live in a modest home with a market value of $170,000 to $180,000.

The McHenry County portion of my 2023 tax bill was $243.45. The portion that funds the Mental Health Board (14.6% of the county levy) is $35.54 annually. Much less than I would pay in sales taxes to the MHB if the sales tax referendum passes.

Multiply the McHenry County portion of your property tax by .146 to calculate how much you pay in property taxes to the Mental Health Board. You’ll be surprised.

If I purchase a car for $20,000, the additional MHB sales tax would total $50.

If I make home repairs or add on a new deck at a cost of $15,000, sales tax would be an additional $37.50.

Here is a list of just some items that will be subject to the additional tax according to the Illinois Department of Revenue:

Diapers.

Grooming and hygiene products.

Clothing.

Construction and landscape contractors – when selling tangible property with or without installation.

Motor fuel.

Pets.

Food sold for consumption on the premises/immediate consumption.

Candy.

Soft drinks.

Wine, alcoholic beverages.

Cigarettes and tobacco products.

Adult use cannabis, cannabis-infused foods.

How much does your household spend each year on these items?

Additional sales tax will be much more than property taxes you pay for the MHB.

Vote NO to the tax increase on March 19.

Kelly Liebmann

Wonder Lake