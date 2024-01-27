2 arrested in Crystal Lake motel allegedly with large amounts of drugs detained in county jail

Two people were arrested Wednesday at a Crystal Lake hotel and hit with multiple drug charges involving large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin, according to police and McHenry County criminal complaints.

Bryce Casper (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Bryce K. Casper, 22, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Michael Mantor, 48, of the 4900 block of North New England Avenue in Chicago each were charged with manufacturing and delivering between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine and manufacturing and delivering 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, each a Class X felony, according to the complaints.

They also were charged with possession of cocaine, less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, less than 200 grams of fentanyl, less than 200 grams of psilocybin and the unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the complaints.

Mantor also received an additional charge of manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, according to a complaint.

Michael Mantor (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The two were arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Super 8 Motel in Crystal Lake, according to the complaint and Emily Matusek, public information officer with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Casper appeared before McHenry County Chief Judge Micheal Chmiel, who ordered that she be held in the county jail while awaiting trial.

Chmiel found that Casper likely committed the offenses she is accused of and that she is a threat to the community and a flight risk, according to an order in her file.

When arrested Wednesday, Mantor was out on pretrial release on pending charges from July 14.

In that case, he was charged with manufacturing and delivering as well as possessing 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, according to a complaint.

Mantor was scheduled to appear before Chmiel for an initial hearing Thursday on the new charges. Prosecutors filed a petition for detention, but corrections officers said he would not come into the courtroom.

The hearing was reset for Friday, and Mantor attended via Zoom from the jail. He was ordered detained while awaiting trial.

Mantor’s and Casper’s attorneys declined to comment.