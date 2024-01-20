Residents bring up worries at Crystal Lake town hall

McHenry County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, state Rep. Steve Reick and County Board member Mike Shorten hosted a town hall on what Shorten called a “balmy Saturday morning” at The Other Side in Crystal Lake.

“I think it’s important to get out and listen to constituents,” Buehler said.

The legislators gave updates about what they’ve been up to in office and what they’re hoping to achieve this year.

Solar farms, which have been a contentious issue in McHenry County and one county officials hope they’ll have more control over, were discussed during the town hall.

McHenry County’s legislative agenda indicates support for returning control of solar farm zoning decisions to the county level.

“McHenry County has been progressive on the issue,” Shorten said. He added he did not fault farmers who are opting to put solar farms on their property and he wants to protect the county’s green space.

Buehler said the county is looking at removing voting on solar farms from County Board agendas since the law limits what they can do. He echoed the sentiment expressed by board members who feel their hands are tied on the issue.

“Why take a vote that doesn’t even matter?” Buehler said.

The legislators also talked about other laws like the SAFE-T Act, which came up during the budget process this year, with the county projecting it could lose $300,000 because of the abolition of cash bail.

“It is a law, it has to be enforced,” Shorten said.

Reick, R-Woodstock, did not vote for the SAFE-T Act, but said he would have supported the legislation if it applied only to Cook County.

Buehler said implementing the SAFE-T Act has been expensive for the county, specifically mentioning overtime related to hearings within 48 hours of an arrest.

A couple of constituents brought up election fraud during the event, but the officials were quick to point out that it isn’t widespread, especially in the 2020 election.

“Every instance of fraud has been reported,” Buehler said.

Buehler also noted that if there was widespread fraud in 2020, he likely would not have won the County Board chairman position.

Other issues, including immigration and the mental health board, came up.

Buehler reiterated the county’s stance that if a busload of asylum-seekers arrives, the county will help facilitate their transportation to Chicago.

“McHenry County is not a sanctuary county,” Buehler said.

McHenry County voters are set to vote in March on whether to approve switching the mental health board’s funding source from property taxes to a sales tax.

Buehler stressed that if the referendum passes, it would lead to a 14% reduction in the county’s property tax levy. The county’s levy this year is about $73.8 million, about $11 million from the mental health board.

“I think it’s important to state that,” Buehler said.

All three lawmakers will be up for reelection this year. While none have a primary challenge, all have Democratic opponents in the general election. Shorten will run against Brian Dean Meyers, Reick will run against Mary Mahady, and Buehler will run against current board member Kelli Wegener.

Shorten said he plans to host more town hall events at places like coffee shops and breweries.