Fraud protection for seniors: Presentation at McHenry Township Senior Center on avoiding scams

A presentation for seniors on how to prevent identity theft, consumer fraud and other scams will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at McHenry Township Senior Center in Johnsburg.
A community outreach liaison from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will give the presentation, which will cover topics including how to identify a scam and being ready to stop a scam if someone attempts to make you a victim.
Participants will also learn about the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Help Line, 800-243-5377.
The presentation is free and no registration is required.
The Senior Center is located at 3519 North Richmond Road and can be reached at 815-344-3555.