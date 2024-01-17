Fraud protection for seniors: Presentation at McHenry Township Senior Center on avoiding scams

People play a sack toss game at the McHenry Township Senior Center in Johnsburg in 2022. The center will host a presentation Friday on preventing senior scams. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

A presentation for seniors on how to prevent identity theft, consumer fraud and other scams will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at McHenry Township Senior Center in Johnsburg.

A community outreach liaison from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will give the presentation, which will cover topics including how to identify a scam and being ready to stop a scam if someone attempts to make you a victim.

Participants will also learn about the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Help Line, 800-243-5377.

The presentation is free and no registration is required.

The Senior Center is located at 3519 North Richmond Road and can be reached at 815-344-3555.