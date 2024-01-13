Man charged in drug death of Volo resident

Jerry L. Gray, 29, of the 27400 block of Volo Village Road, Volo (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department)

VOLO -- Lake County Sheriff’s detectives concluded a death investigation resulting in the arrest of a Volo man in connection with delivering the fatal dose of drugs that ultimately killed a 33-year-old Volo man.

On Aug. 11, 2023, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 2700 block of West Hartigan Road, Volo, for a report of a man not breathing. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and worked with paramedics to attempt life-saving actions. The victim was taken to an area hospital in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

An autopsy was conducted by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, and the victim’s death was deemed to be a result of adverse effects of fentanyl.

During the initial investigation, responding deputies learned that the victim had purchased pills from a man at an area gas station. Sheriff’s evidence technicians located pills inside the victim’s room, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained video surveillance from the area gas station and located video from Aug. 11, 2023, of the transaction where Jerry L. Gray, 29, of the 27400 block of Volo Village Road, Volo, allegedly sold pills to the victim, police said. Sheriff’s detectives uncovered additional evidence linking Gray to the drug transaction, according to the release.

Due to the victim being taken to McHenry County and dying in McHenry County, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives coordinated with the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office to seek subpoenas, search warrants and further the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, after reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charge of drug-induced homicide (Class X felony) against Gray. Lake County Sheriff’s detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gray on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 10, Lake County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Gray at a gas station in the 31700 block of North Route 12, Volo. He was being transferred to the McHenry County Jail and will be prosecuted in McHenry County.