Closures, cancellations in McHenry County as winter storm bears down; plus warming centers

Windshield wipers are raised to make it easier to remove snow and ice from a vehicle in the parking lot of McHenry County Government Center in Woodstock Tuesday. Government offices and most schools are closed Friday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

With McHenry County looking at possibly a foot of snow Friday into Saturday, many schools and other facilities have announced they’re closing Friday.

Those include all McHenry County government facilities, including the courthouse. All court hearings that were due to occur Friday will be rescheduled, officials announced. The sheriff’s office is the one exception that will remain open.

School district closures or schedule changes include:

Alden-Hebron District 19: Closed.

Algonquin-based District 300: No school or child care programs, including those run by the Boys and Girls Clubs at the park district.

Crystal Lake High School District 155: Remote learning.

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47: No school.

Fox River Grove District 3: No school.

Harrison District 36: No school.

Harvard District 50: No school.

Huntley District 158: No school.

Johnsburg District 12: Already closed because of teacher institute day.

Marengo District 154: Remote learning.

Marengo Union District 165: No school.

McHenry County College: Closed Friday; due to reopen Saturday.

McHenry District 15: No school or day care programs.

McHenry High School District 156: Remote learning.

Nippersink District 2: No school.

Prairie Grove District 46: No school.

Richmond-Burton High School District 157: No school.

Woodstock District 200: Closed, no remote learning.

After-school and evening activities have also been canceled in most districts.

Many schools are already closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The McHenry County Conservation District has also canceled its candlelit skiing event planned for Friday evening. Check here about Saturday’s evening and other district cancellations.

The county also has many warming centers available. Among them:

Huntley Municipal Complex, police department, 10911 Main Street.

Lakemoor Village Hall, 28581 Route 120, call number on door or police for entrance.

McHenry Municipal Center, 333 S. Green Street. Enter at police station and ask for assistance.

PADS Cold Weather program: Leave a message before 10 p.m. at 815-759-7133.

Port Barrington Community Room, 75 S. Circle Ave., for local residents only. Call number on door for entrance.

Village of Prairie Grove, 3125 Barreville Road. Call ahead at 815-455-1411.

Spring Grove Village Hall, 7410 Meyer Road, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; fire station at 8214 Richardson Road open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodstock Police Department lobby, for emergency help only, 656 Lake Ave.

Want to add a cancelation to this list? Email us at tips@nwherald.com.