Oliver: Make a memory screening part of your annual wellness check-up

At this time of year, many people make resolutions about what they would like to accomplish for the next 365 days. The Alzheimer’s Association hopes that you will consider adding this one: Be sure to get a “check-up from the neck up.” That is, make it a priority to get a memory screening during your routine examinations.

Today, more than 6 million people 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with 233,000 here in Illinois. As readers know, my beloved husband, Tony, is one of them.

The initiative by the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter aims to encourage everyone, even those who are not experiencing memory problems, to undergo memory screenings as a preventive measure. This will help to catch things in their earliest stages, when treatment is more likely to be effective.

This is no different than reminders to have annual checks of blood pressure and cholesterol.

A lot of us may be reluctant to even go to the doctor for those things. However, many find it even more difficult to bring up memory problems. According to the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association “Facts and Figures” report, too often people with memory concerns are not discussing the issue with their doctor; only 4 in 10 would talk to their doctor right away.

Perhaps part of the problem is that many believe that memory issues are just part of normal aging, rather than a diagnosable medical condition. But 7 in 10 said they would want to know early if they have Alzheimer’s disease so they could get earlier treatment for it.

“While discussing cognitive concerns with your health care provider can be challenging, it’s really important,” Delia Jervier, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, said in a news release. “Having these conversations with a doctor can help facilitate early detection and diagnosis, offering individuals and families important benefits, not only treatments, but emotional and social benefits, access to clinical trials and more time to plan for the future. It is also important to note that some forms of cognitive decline are treatable.”

In Tony’s case, the fact that he was in his mid-50s made it harder to think it might be normal aging, but fear of what it could be seemed to hold him back from discussing it with his doctor. I found myself asking him repeatedly to bring it up at his next visit.

The Alzheimer’s Association recommends one’s primary care physician as the first point of contact for concerns about memory and thinking. Ask your doctor how comfortable they are identifying and diagnosing cognitive problems. Most often, your doctor will do an initial assessment, and if cognitive decline is detected, order more advanced testing or refer you to a specialist.

If your doctor doesn’t take your concerns seriously, seek a second opinion.

In Tony’s case, when he did finally bring up his concerns with his primary care doctor, he was referred to a neurologist, who ordered a battery of tests. Tony also did an assessment with a neuropsychologist, who measured how well Tony was able to perform a series of tests. All that data led to the diagnosis of early onset dementia.

When you go to your doctor, the Alzheimer’s Association recommends that you be prepared. Have a list of any changes in your health, including your mood, memory and behaviors. Include a list of past and current medical problems, current prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, including vitamins and supplements. Most importantly, have a list of your questions and be prepared to answer the doctor’s questions openly and honestly.

The association also recommends getting educated. When speaking with the doctor, be sure to ask what tests will be performed, what the tests involve, how long each test takes and when the results will be available. The Alzheimer’s Association offers an interactive tour of what to expect when being evaluated for memory and thinking problems on its website, alz.org.

Despite how scary all of this might sound, there now are treatments for people with early stages of dementia that can slow the progression and give them more time with their families and loved ones. There are even more now than when Tony was diagnosed in 2015.

Getting a memory screening yearly is important. Get your “check-up for the neck up.”

To learn more, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.