Polish grocery store replacing vacant Joseph’s Marketplace in Crystal Lake

The Polish grocery store KD Market aims to open this summer in the vacant building that previously was Joseph’s Marketplace in Crystal Lake.

The new KD Market in Crystal Lake, 29 Crystal Lake Court, will be its fifth location, with other stores in Schaumburg, Wheeling, Mount Prospect and Schiller Park.

This location would be the largest at about 41,000 square feet, Crystal Lake Economic Development Manager Heather Maieritsch said.

The Polish grocery store offers traditional Polish foods, other international foods and indoor dining, Maieritsch said. The grocery store offers different traditional European products including smoked meats, fresh breads and pastries.

“There’s still room in the market for a niche grocery store that would offer a wide variety of international foods,” she said. “We thought it would be a really good fit to what we currently have offered in the community.

“We’re excited to have another independent grocery retailer in the community.”

Joseph’s Marketplace closed in February 2018, leaving the space vacant for almost six years.

KD Market will be another new addition on Route 14 in the city along with the developing Water’s Edge commercial and apartment complex plus the soon-to-come Burlington and Sierra stores replacing the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond.

“This summer will have a lot of activity and new things popping up,” Maieritsch said.