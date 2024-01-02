Cary man who ‘violently attacked’ couple with skateboard while they slept sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Cary man accused in 2022 of hitting two people with a skateboard while they were sleeping pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to three years in prion, according to McHenry County court documents.

Brandon Brown, 29, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony.

In exchange for his plea, additional charges of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and obstructing identification were dismissed, court records show.

Crystal Lake Police said that at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, officers responded to the 300 block of Teckler Boulevard for two people who had been battered by a person they knew, police said in a release at the time.

Both people – a man and a woman – were struck “numerous times” with a skateboard on the face and head, according to the complaint.

According to an order denying pretrial release from the county jail filed in October, Brown “violently attacked” the victims while they slept when he took “matters into his own hands to have the victims removed from his tent.”

The order also said Brown has a history of violent crimes.

The man suffered “significant blood loss and a number of serious injuries,” including facial bone fractures that required surgery and facial lacerations that required stitches and staples, according to the complaint.

The woman also experienced blood loss and “numerous injuries,” including bruising and facial lacerations that required staples, according to the complaint.

Brown is required to serve half of his prison term and, when he is released, will serve six months of mandatory supervised release. He also was given credit for 392 days held in the county jail. He received credit for an additional 32 days, a half a day for each day he worked, volunteered or engaged in self-improvement programs, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis. Brown has less than four months to serve of his sentence, Davis wrote in the sentencing order.