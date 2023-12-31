9 people taken to hospitals following 6-car pileup on I-90 near Marengo

Nine people were taken to area hospitals following a six-vehicle pileup Saturday evening on Interstate 90 near Marengo in McHenry County, the Hampshire Fire Protection District reported.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its roof and was fully engulfed by fire, according to a news release from the department. A total of 11 people were in the vehicles involved.

Shortly after the first crash was cleared, Hampshire firefighters were called to a second multivehicle crash, also in the westbound lanes 1/2 mile away.

Emergency responders were first called about 6:45 p.m. Saturday to I-90 at mile marker 35.5. One person was freed from their vehicle and two were treated at the scene, according to the release.

Ambulances were called to aid in transporting the victims from Pingree Grove Fire Protection District, Genoa-Kingston Fire and Rescue, Huntley Fire Protection District and the West Dundee, Elgin, Rutland Dundee, Algonquin and Carpentersville fire departments.

Those transported were taken to Advocate Sherman and Ascension Saint Joseph hospitals in Elgin and Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford with injuries ranging from serious to minor, according to the release.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash. Other fire departments who assisted during the response were Burlington, Marengo Fire and Rescue District, Sycamore Fire Department and Fox River Fire Protection District.

The second, four-vehicle crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. on I-90 at mile marker 36, according to an ISP spokeswoman.

In that moderate-damage crash, six people were treated at the scene and two refused medical care, according to the Hampshire release. Aid was provided during the response by the Burlington, Genoa, Pingree Grove and Marengo Fire Protection districts.

No information was provided regarding road conditions at the times the crashes occurred.