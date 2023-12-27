New Grove Mart, with gaming and EV charging, could be coming to Huntley

A new Grove Mart gas station might be coming to Huntley.

The local gas station chain, with other locations in Elgin, Gilberts and Lake in the Hills, seeks to have a convenience store with gaming stations, in addition to gas and electric vehicle charging, at the northeast corner of Route 47 and Freeman Road, just north of Interstate 90, the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

The proposal also includes a “light industrial” building on the property with space for three tenants. Truck company Vista Trans is planning to occupy the southern third of the building while the northern portion could house two more tenants, according to village documents.

Trustee Ronda Goldman asked if trucks would be stored overnight on the property, as the proposal as it stands would meet the Village’s definition of a truck stop.

“Reassure me that the trucks ... are not going to spend the night there,” Goldman said.

The response was the development is not intended over night truck parking.

People will be able to access the development from a right-in, right-out entrance/exit on both Route 47 and Freeman Road, and there will be a full access entrance off Freeman Road, according to village documents.

The village board heard the plans in a Dec. 14 meeting.

They gave feedback and while they had questions and concerns, they complimented the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“I think that was brilliant,” Trustee Mary Holzkopf said of the EV charging station.

“Genius on your part to put in those EV chargers,” Trustee JR Westberg said.

However, village officials indicated they were concerned that the development plans don’t include the extension of Village Green Drive.

“For me, as it stands right now, that is a breaking point,” Holzkopf said. “That would make it or break it for me.”

Village President Tim Hoeft agreed about the extension.

“I see this as a non-starter unless Village Green gets extended all the way through,” Hoeft said.

Holzkopf also said she would like to see any gaming stations at the Grove Mart out of sight of any underaged customers.

The project needs several approvals to proceed, including changing the zoning to accommodate the industrial building and a special use permit for the gas station and trucking operations for Vista Trans, among others, according to Village documents.