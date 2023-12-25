Christmases long, long ago: A look back at holiday celebrations in McHenry County over the years

An undated photo of Axtell family children in front of their Christmas tree. Alonzo Axtell was a prominent businessman in Harvard who opened a bank there in 1877 and was a founder of the McHenry County Republican Party. (Photo provided by McHenry County Historical Society)

With Christmas upon us, who doesn’t love a good dose of holiday nostalgia?

Looking back at more than a century of holiday history in McHenry County, we share some old front pages and some vintage photographs – the latter courtesy of our local historical societies – that remind us how much has changed, and how much hasn’t: children gathered around trees, light displays in the town square, playing in the snow, the warmth of friends and family.

We hope you enjoy looking back on these historic images from around McHenry County.

Merry Christmas!