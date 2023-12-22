Gold coin worth nearly $600 dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettle in Fox River Grove

The tradition of valuable coins being given anonymously to the Salvation Army lives on this year.

A mystery donor has dropped a $5 gold coin worth about $565 into a Red Kettle outside Jewel-Osco in Fox River Grove, the Salvation Army of McHenry County announced this week. Steve Thomas was the bell ringer in whose kettle the coin was found, the Salvation Army said on its Facebook page.

And there’s still time before Christmas to drop a gold coin – or just some loose change – into Red Kettles throughout McHenry County.

Saturday, firefighters from nine departments in the county will compete in the 6th annual Firefighters Red Kettle Challenge – up from six departments last year.

A $5 gold coin worth more than an estimated $500, dropped in a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Fox River Grove on Dec. 11, 2023. (Provided by The Salvation Army of McHenry County)

“Saturday is the last day of bell ringing and the community’s help is needed to help reach the Christmas Campaign’s goal. All donations raised at the event will stay local to support those who need it most in McHenry County year-round,” the local Salvation Army said in a news release.

Firefighters from Algonquin, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, Huntley, Marengo, McHenry, Spring Grove, and Woodstock, as well as officers and staff from the Salvation Army of McHenry County, will be out at local Jewel-Osco locations, as well as at Sullivan’s Foods, 202 Lindow Ave. in Marengo, collecting Red Kettle donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

“While the Christmas season is a joyous time for many, the impacts of inflation have been devastating for families living in poverty,” the Salvation Army said. “Thousands of McHenry County neighbors are struggling to put warm and healthy meals on the table, worried about how they can put gifts under the tree for their children, and how they can afford to stay in their homes as harsh winter temperatures are approaching.”

The organization said that last year, Red Kettle funds helped the Salvation Army of Crystal Lake Corps provide 7,700 instances of emergency assistance including rent and utility assistance, almost with nearly 3,000 bags of groceries and nearly 2,000 Christmas gifts.

Next year’s campaign fundraising goal of $234,000. Donations can also be made at online at salarmycl.org.