Wonder Lake townhouse left uninhabitable from fire

A Wonder Lake townhouse was left uninhabitable after a fire broke out on its upper floor Wednesday afternoon, McHenry Township Fire Protection District reports.

The district responded to a report of a fire in a townhouse at about noon at the 2100 block of Sassafras Way, a news release said. First responders arrived with five minutes to find a fire “venting from the upper floor windows of an occupied three-story, multiple-family dwelling,” the release said.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to ventilate heat and smoke from the unit and preventing the fire from spreading to other units in the building, according to the release. Smoke detectors in the unit were operational at the time of the fire, the release said.

Occupants were home at the time and escaped without injury before first responders arrived. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries, according to the release.

The fire is currently under investigation by the McHenry Fire Protection District. The cause of the fire and estimated damage is not yet determined, the release said.

The townhome is located at the recently developed Stonewater subdivision, which started construction in 2021.

Richmond and Wonder Lake fire departments assisted, while additional agencies staffed the McHenry Township Fire Protection District stations while crews were at the fire.