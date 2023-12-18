Lake in the Hills home uninhabitable after blaze; firefighter injured

A home in Lake in the Hills waS left uninhabitable after a fire broke out in the house Sunday evening. (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

A home in Lake in the Hills is uninhabitable after a fire broke out in the house Sunday evening.

One firefighter can taken from the scene with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home at 600 block of Anderson Drive in Lake in the Hills at 8:46 p.m. Sunday. First responders arrived to a two-story home with “heavy fire coming from the back of the structure” and the kitchen area, according to a release from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Crews initiated an “aggressive fire attack” and were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, according to the release.

The cause of the fire in under investigation and there is currently no damage estimate, according to the release.

Fire protection districts from Cary, Huntley, Crystal Lake, Barrington Countryside, West Dundee and Fox River Grove aided in the fire fighting. The Lake in the Hills Police Department and SEECOM dispatch center also aided the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.