Car flips over, lands in front yard after hitting parked vehicle in Volo

Driver suffers minor injuries after striking a parked car and rolling over into a front yard in Volo Monday morning. (Photo provided by Richard Coyne Schultz)

A driver suffered minor injuries after hitting a parked car and rolling into a front yard Monday morning in Volo, the Lake County Sheriff’s office reports.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 6:10 a.m. Monday for a rollover crash along Volo Village Road in Volo, according to a news release. A 35-year-old Mundelein man was traveling east in a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe when he struck a parked car, causing the Chevrolet to roll, according to the release.

“The Chevrolet then traveled across the road and came to a rest in a front yard, after striking a cement porch,” according to the release.

The driver suffered minor injuries that are believed to be injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to the release.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but deputies believe the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. The driver was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and will appear at Lake County Branch Court, according to the release.

“It is fortunate nobody else was struck, as there is a church in this vicinity that holds a morning service, where a number of pedestrians are normally walking,” according to the release.