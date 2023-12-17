McHenry church school celebrates more than 40 years serving generations of children

Donna Kus asked questions as Clara Bergman paints the letter M on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, during class at the Zion Lutheran Church and School in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Justin Jenkins said he remembers little Katie Daubs when they were preschoolers together at Zion Lutheran Church and School in McHenry, although his now wife has no recollection of him.

Katie Jenkins said her husband claims it all happened during a field trip to the Volo Bog when they were both just 4 years old.

They were told to hold hands with another child as part of the buddy system. Katie said her husband recalls holding her hand for just seconds before her friend stepped in and took her hand away from his.

The two would reunite in middle school and marry in 2016 at Zion Lutheran Church, where their three children also would attend preschool.

“I don’t remember him, but he remembers me,” Katie Jenkins said.

It’s stories like this that make the church-operated school’s history – which began 41 years ago with just four children and now serves 52 children from pre-kindergarten through third grade – so special to former students and its leaders.

And it is why Pastor Mark Buetow said he believes he was called to McHenry from a church in southern Illinois in 2016 to lead the congregation and build upon the school.

Being head of a church and its school is unique, he said.

The school, Buetow said, provides an opportunity to share the love of Christ with people in the community who may not attend church.

Buetow said students’ families do not need to be church members to attend the school, which he hopes to expand in the coming years to serve middle school-aged children.

“My main goal is kids come in with a smile and leave with a smile, that they are in a loving space ... and they are glad to be here in a safe and fun space,” Buetow said. “It’s like a big family.”

Pam Brackmann, known to her students as Miss Pam, was a teacher at the school from its very first year. She now is retired but visits and volunteers often. She especially loves when she sees her students out in public and their excitement.

“I am always grateful the Lord brings these kids my way and that they had the chance to hear the word of Jesus,” she said.

Nolan Beres paints the letter M on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, during class at Zion Lutheran Church and School in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Brackmann said she has taught generations of families, including members of the Schwalenberg family.

Jon Schwalenberg of McHenry attended the preschool and was taught by Brackmann. His wife, Elizabeth Schwalenberg, attended preschool at the same time but was in a different classroom, so they did not meet until high school.

Last year, their daughter Aubree attended, and even though Brackmann was retired, she spent time in Aubree’s classroom. The couple’s son is preparing to attend next year.

“I feel like the community there is so strong,” said Elizabeth Schwalenberg, whose siblings also attended preschool at Zion Lutheran. “It attracts families to send their kids and grandkids, generationally. There is something about that that I think is pretty cool.”

Brackmann recalled how her students absorbed so quickly things going on around them and in the world, and the lessons learned, especially about forgiveness, faith and prayer.

After 9/11, she said, the children asked her, “Why do they want to hurt us?” Over the years, they’ve also asked about birth, death and where babies come from.

With such tough questions, Brackmann said, she always sought to be honest without too many details.

The students are asked daily who they want to pray for. The children ask to pray for family, of course, but most prayers are for their cats and dogs, Buetow and Brackmann said.

The children are taught that there is nothing too big or small to ask Jesus for. They also are taught that when someone apologizes, they should respond by saying they accept the apology, Buetow said.

“We apologize to acknowledge when we’ve hurt someone,” Buetow said. “We forgive because we are forgiven by Jesus, and so we don’t hold someone else’s sins or faults against them.”

Charlie Enright and Jacob Aguilera make a Christmas tree out of green cups on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, during their class at Zion Lutheran Church and School in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The pastor’s wife, Susan Buetow, teaches pre-kindergarten at the school.

She described the school as “family-centered.” She has students who along with family members have been baptized at the church, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2026.

“It’s all about the families,” she said. “At conferences, parents come in, and they just feel like this is part of their home. These kids are my kids all day long. … This is very true. We all believe that here. There is not one teacher or staff that don’t feel they are their children.”