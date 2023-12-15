Boys wrestling: McHenry stays undefeated in FVC with 52-21 win over Dundee-Crown

McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez, left, battles Dundee-Crown’s Daniel Gutierrez in a 150-pound match at Carpentersville on Thursday night. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CARPENTERSVILLE – Chris Moore might not wrestle for McHenry anymore, but the impact he had on the Warriors was still felt in their dual at Dundee-Crown on Thursday night.

Moore and other McHenry alumni like Brody Hallin changed the program’s identity over the last couple of seasons. The Warriors wrestled tough with grit, which not only led to a state championship for Moore last season but also a FVC title for the Warriors.

McHenry has continued that identity and used tough wrestling to stay undefeated in the Fox Valley Conference, picking up a 52-21 win over the Chargers.

“Chris helped set that tone, what needs to be done and how it needs to be done, how we’re going to execute it,” McHenry senior Pedro Jimenez said. “He left it and I’m just making sure we finish out with that. Hard wrestling, grit wrestling.”

With the two teams tied 15-15 after six matches, the Warriors (10-4, 5-0) used tough wrestling to build up a large lead.

Jeff Schwab ran out to a quick 4-1 lead in the first period of his match at 144 pounds and eventually went on to win 10-3.

Jimenez came up next and controlled his match at 150, running out to a 12-2 lead before winning the match by fall in the second period. The Warriors went on to win four of the next five matches to pick up the win.

McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez wins 150 by fall to give the Warriors a 24-15 lead. We started at 106. pic.twitter.com/d6K85ARwdD — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) December 15, 2023

“It feels great, it feels good,” Jimenez said of the win. “It feels like we’re doing what’s right in the practice room, we’re doing what’s right when we’re done wrestling outside of practices, just having that good mindset when it comes to everything.”

Aiden Schuldt (157) and Ariel Montes (190) each won their matches by fall while Ryan Hanson (120), Myles Wagner (126) and Aiden Fischler (165) each took their matches by major decision. Cody Kamp (113), Johan Lopez (175) and Jesse Saavedra (285) won by forfeit.

Chris helped set that tone, what needs to be done and how it needs to be done, how we’re going to execute it. He left it and I’m just making sure we finish out with that. Hard wrestling, grit wrestling.” — Pedro Jimenez, McHenry senior

McHenry coach Dan Rohman has been impressed with the Warriors’ ability to keep up the last couple seasons’ success with a lineup mixed with older and newer faces. While Rohman was impressed by wins from Jimenez, Hanson, Wagner and Schuldt, he’s more impressed with the depth the Warriors continue to show in each dual.

“It’s a good mix,” Rohman said. “We’ve got a couple seniors showing the way, then we’ve got some veteran juniors on the team as well. Then we’ve got some young guys that are stepping up for us right now. It’s a lead-by-example kind of approach.”

McHenry’s Jeff Schwab battles Dundee-Crown’s Jadon Wheatley in a 144-pound match at Carpentersville on Thursday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

D-C Teigen Moreno (215) won his match by fall while Vinnie Velazquez (132) took his match with a 7-1 decision. Aiden Healey (106) and Caleb Yamcoskie (138) each won their matches by forfeit.

Chargers coach Tim Hayes said his lineup wasn’t at full strength due to illness, but still would’ve liked to have seen more from his regular starters.

“We had some positive things to come from it,” Hayes said. “It’s all a learning experience.”

The Chargers (7-5, 3-2) will travel to Stillman Valley for its tournament Saturday while the Warriors will travel to Harlem on Saturday and Sunday to compete in the Dvorak Tournament.

While everything seems business as usual for the Warriors this season, Jimenez doesn’t want his teammates’ approach to change.

“We want to make it as hard as possible for the six or so minutes for anyone who wants to be in front of us,” Jimenez said. “It’s just being tough, gritty wrestlers.”