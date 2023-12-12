Pertussis cases climbing in McHenry County

Cases of whooping cough, a respiratory illness also known as pertussis that affects people of all ages but can be especially problematic for young children, have been on the rise in McHenry County this year, according to county records.

So far in 2023, the county has seen 11 pertussis cases through the end of November. There were just two cases in the county in 2022 compared to eight cases in 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease known for uncontrollable, violent coughing, which often makes it hard to breathe, according to the health department. After coughing fits, some people with pertussis often need to take deep breaths, which result in a “whooping” sound.

The illness can affect people of all ages, but can be very serious and sometimes deadly for babies younger than one year old, according to the health department.

McHenry County’s numbers mirror data that the Illinois Department of Public Health reported in October as part of a health advisory. The agency said then it has seen an increase in pertussis compared to 2021 and 2022 numbers and there so far had been 177 confirmed and probable cases.

Even though that number is lower than the total number of cases reported in most years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, cases do appear to be increasing, and we have noticed several months in 2023 with an increase in reports,” according to the IDPH health advisory. “This could also point to a potential spike in cases during the upcoming fall and winter respiratory season.”

The McHenry County Department of Health sent out a memo to the county’s school nurses Dec. 4, saying the health department has heard of cases of pertussis in “school-aged individuals” in McHenry County and other neighboring counties. Of the 11 cases in 2023, four were reported in the county in October and one in November.

Attempts to reach the McHenry County Department of Health were unsuccessful Monday.

Huntley Community School District 158 officials said the health department had asked them to share a reminder about pertussis, and the district included a reminder and the memo in a newsletter that went out Sunday. Officials in District 158 said there were no confirmed cases of whooping cough in the district as of Monday.

While there is a vaccine available, individuals infected with pertussis generally are treated with antibiotics.