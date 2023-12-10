Johnsburg celebrates the holiday season with parade, tree lighting

A float in the Johnsburg Holiday Parade on Saturday night is decorated with holiday lights. (Claire O'Brien)

Johnsburg celebrated the holiday season Saturday evening with a parade and tree lighting.

Several dozen semitrucks, Jeeps and other vehicles bedecked with holiday lights, some playing holiday tunes, wound their way through town during the parade, which began at Johnsburg High School at 5:30 p.m. and ended at the Johnsburg Community Club.

Flyers from the village encouraged people to donate to Toys for Tots, which was the first float in the parade.

Other floats in the parade featured Santa and gingerbread inflatables, and one tractor decorated with holiday lights had a driver dressed like the Grinch.

A couple of attendees at the parade said they enjoyed the Ozinga Merry Mixer float, which featured a cement mixer decked out with lights.

“That was a cool one,” Crystal Cesario said.

Johnsburg residents Jeff and Jean Lenard attended the lighting of the tree after the parade.

“It was great,” Jean Lenard said of the parade.

“It’s kind of cool seeing a bulldozer” in a parade, Jeff Lenard said.