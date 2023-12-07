McHenry County College president gets contract extension; pay now tops $305,000 with 25 vacation days

Clint Gabbard, president of McHenry County College, introduces President Joe Biden before he speaks Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

McHenry County College has added a year on to its contract with President Clinton Gabbard, extending it for a seventh time to the end of 2027.

An amendment to the president’s employment agreement was approved by MCC’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 30.

“The board has determined that it is in the best interests of the college to extend the president’s employment term an additional one year,” according to the document.

The amendment added the ability for Gabbard to accrue 16.67 hours of vacation leave each month for an annual accrual of 200 hours, or 25 days.

The changes will be effective Jan. 1. All other terms and conditions of the agreement remain “in full force and effect,” according to MCC documents.

Gabbard did not receive an incentive bonus this year nor last year. He received $10,000 in 2021 and $25,000 in 2020 as encouragement to stay with the college throughout the remainder of the contract.

Gabbard, who became the Crystal Lake-based college’s eighth president in January 2016, is paid more than $305,000, according to Illinois Community College Board data. The contract allows for a 3% raise each year.

He also receives a $500 monthly vehicle allowance, a dollar-for-dollar match on an annuity, and home internet reimbursement.

Before joining McHenry County College, Gabbard was in leadership positions at Lake Michigan College, Walla Walla Community College, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Evangel College and both his master’s and doctorate degrees in counseling psychology from Notre Dame. He and his wife, Ronda, live in Bull Valley, according to a 2022 MCC news release.

The college approved a flat tax levy in October, as it has 10 out of the past 11 years, officials said. Board members declined to seek an inflation-tied levy increase allowable under state law.

The college also touted its relatively low tuition costs: For the current school year, the college’s tuition and fee rate per credit hour is $133.25, ranking 37th among 39 Illinois community colleges, officials said. The state average tuition per credit hour is $156.09, according to an MCC news release.