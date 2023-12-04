Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Ethan Blackmore

Huntley’s Ethan Blackmore (center) looks for space against Crystal Lake South in the championship game of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament. Blackmore was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Ethan Blackmore

School: Huntley, senior

Sport: Boys basketball

Why he was selected: Blackmore, a 6-foot guard, stood out in a strong opening week for the Red Raiders, tossing in 15 points, four rebounds and four assists to help Huntley beat Crystal Lake South 55-48 in the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament championship.

Blackmore and the Raiders are off to a 6-1 start, including Fox Valley Conference wins over Cary-Grove and Hampshire.

For his performance, Blackmore was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki:

Huntley’s Ethan Blackmore looks to pass against Crystal Lake South last season. (Patrick Kunzer)

What has been the key to your team’s strong start to the season?

Blackmore: The key to our strong start is the ability to play as a team and trust one another, pushing through the adversity that we have faced early on. Anyone of us can get hot any given night and I am proud of the way we started. Just go to keep grinding and getting better.

What are three of your favorite movies?

Blackmore: The Cars series is definitely up there. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and probably “Space Jam.”

What scares you?

Blackmore: Heights.

Who is one of the toughest players you had to deal with in the Fox Valley Conference?

Blackmore: This year most definitely (Crystal Lake South junior) AJ Demirov. He can do a lot with the ball in his hands, he’s very quick and can beat you plenty of different ways.

What is a sport you don’t play that you would be good at?

Blackmore: Football. I can play wide receiver. I’ve got good enough hands for that.

Who are three NBA players you enjoy watching?

Blackmore: Steph Curry is the obvious answer. Nikola Jokić for the vision, and I love how Luka Dončić plays.

What is your favorite class?

Blackmore: At the moment, gym. Least amount of work and you just get to have fun doing whatever.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Blackmore: When someone cuts someone off talking.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Blackmore: (Senior) Bryce Walker easily. Anyone would love being around him.

If you could spend a day with anyone in history, who would it be?

Blackmore: Any of the basketball greats, like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan, to see how they view things and to get some of their mentalities when approaching basketball and life in general.