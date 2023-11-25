Huntley boys basketball wins Johnsburg title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 24

Huntley’s Red Raiders celebrate a win over Crystal Lake South in varsity basketball tournament title game action Friday at Johnsburg. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Boys basketball

Huntley 55, Crystal Lake South 48: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, the Red Raiders (4-0) had three players finish in double figures to help secure the tournament championship over South (3-1).

Ethan Blackmore led Huntley with 15 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. Jeff Cruickshank added 10 points and four rebounds, and Lucas Crosby also tossed in 10 points.

Marian Central 63, Crystal Lake Central 58: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, the Hurricanes (1-3) took down the Tigers (1-3) to earn their first victory.

Waukegan 72, Johnsburg 53: At the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament, the host Skyhawks (1-3) suffered the loss in their tournament finale.

Hampshire 54, Hononegah 51 (OT): At Hononegah, the Whip-Purs earned a nonconference win following Adrian Ugochukwu sent the game to overtime with a tip-in at the buzzer.

Ryan Regaldo hit four 3-pointers for Hampshire and finished with a game-high 18 points. Nick Louis added 14 points, and Ugochukwu finished with eight points.

Dundee-Crown 63, Belvidere 49: At the Sycamore Thanksgiving Tournament, the Chargers closed out their tournament with a win over Belvidere.

Christian Life 67, Harvard 42: At the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament, Adam Cooke led the Hornets in the tournament loss with 19 points. Ryan Bennett and Julian Acosta added eight points each.

Girls basketball

Grayslake Central 66, Crystal Lake Central 53: At the Buffalo Grove Bison Classic, Katie Hamill poured in 34 points, but the Tigers fell to Grayslake Central. Leah Spychala added 13 points.