Adopt a Grandparent to make Christmas magic happen for local seniors

In this file photo, Santa Claus helps deliver presents during an adopt-a-grandparent gift event at Gable Point Senior Housing on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia )

Fisher Outreach Group has announced another holiday season of making local seniors feel loved with its Adopt a Grandparent holiday program.

In addition to returning facilities from previous years, Fisher announced the first Adopt a Grandparent program for seniors living at the Walden Oaks facility in Woodstock.

Many seniors in these programs don’t have friends or family with whom to celebrate the holidays, but Fisher and its volunteers want them to know they are not alone or forgotten. More than 1,000 seniors are expected to be reached by this year’s program.

Each participating senior is invited to make a list of items they need or want but may not have the financial ability to buy for themselves. Fisher then works with the community to fill those wish lists. Businesses, schools, clubs and groups are encouraged to sign up to hold a collection of gift items.

The Adopt a Grandparent program is a 100% volunteer, 501(c)(3) organization, which means no one earns a salary or compensation for running the group. All funds raised go directly to providing assistance.

For information on this program, visit fisheroutreachgroup.com or find Fisher on Facebook.