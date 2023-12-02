Weber sponsors Season of Giving blood, food drive

FOX LAKE – State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, is partnering with the Johnsburg Public Library and Versiti to host a Season of Giving Blood Drive, which will also be collecting nonperishable food items to support local food pantries this holiday season.

The event will be held at the Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

The Versiti mobile blood drive bus will be in the library parking lot for prospective donors. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted if capacity allows. Schedule an appointment at https://bit.ly/3QzYFzn.

Please eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. A photo ID is required.

For more information, contact Weber’s office at 847-629-5439 or visit RepWeber.com.