McHenry man get 5-year prison sentence for possession of cocaine

A McHenry man has pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Sergio Solis, 28, of the 3900 block of Main Street, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty Thursday to one count of possessing between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

Class 1 felonies carry a prison term of between four and 15 years and also are probational.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a more serious offense of manufacturing and delivering between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, was dismissed, McHenry County court records show.

Additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card also were dismissed, according to court documents.

Had Solis been convicted on the Class X felony, he could have been received a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Solis will receive credit for 269 days held in the county jail, plus additional credits for time spent in a work program or in self-improvement or volunteer activities, according to the sentencing order.

He is required to serve half of his prison term and, when released, will be on mandatory supervised release for one year.

Solis was accused of being in possession of cocaine March 7, as well as possessing eight full and two partial alprazolam pills, according to the criminal complaint filed by McHenry police.

He also was accused of possessing a Smith and Wesson M&P 9 mm firearm and “several rounds of ammunition,” according to the complaint.

Solis’ attorney could not be reached for comment.