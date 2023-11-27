McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler files for reelection as candidates begin lining up for March primary

Candidates line up outside the McHenry County Clerk's Office Monday, the first day to file paperwork to run in the March 19, 2024, primary election. (Gregory Shaver)

It’s only been eight months since the last election, but candidates began filing their paperwork Monday for the next one.

Besides the presidential, Congressional and state legislative races, voters in McHenry County will choose Republican and Democratic nominees in the March 19 primary for several countywide offices — county board chairperson, state’s attorney, coroner, auditor and court clerk – along with half the county board seats and a judgeship.

Among those in line to file their paperwork by 8 a.m. Monday morning – ensuring a shot at being the first name listed on the primary ballot – were County Board Chairman Michael Buehler and Circuit Court Clerk Katherine Keefe, both Republicans. As of early Monday, no one else had filed to run for those offices from either of the two main political parties.

Democratic County Board member Kelli Wegener, who has announced plans to run for county board chair, had not yet. submitted paperwork, but said later Monday she intends to do so later this week.

Also absent from first-morning filing were State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, Coroner Michael Rein and Auditor Shannon Teresi, who ran unsuccessfully for Illinois comptroller last year. Neither the Republican incumbents, nor Democratic challengers, submitted nominating petitions for those countywide posts first thing Monday.

Teresi told the Northwest Herald she intends to run for reelection as auditor. Rein could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kenneally said Monday he intends to seek reelection, and there’s still time for he and other 2024 candidates: The filing period to run in the March primary continues through Dec. 4.

Several Republican incumbents on the county board filed for reelection: John Reinert in District 2, Mike Shorten in District 4, Carl Kamienski in District 6, Tracy Von Bergen in District 8 and Jim Kearns in District 9.

As of Monday morning, only two Democrats had filed to run for the county board – and that list did not include incumbents Wegener in District 5, Lou Ness in District 7 nor Theresa Meshes in District 1. Those who did file were John Collins in District 2 and Dawn Milarski in District 8. Two Republicans, Deena Krieger and Republican Paul Thomas, filed to run in District 5 and 7, respectively.

Northwest Herald reporter Amanda Marrazzo contributed.