Shaw Local
State Rep. Suzanne Ness to answer constituents’ questions at upcoming town hall sessions

By Shaw Local News Network
State. Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake (Provided by Illinois General Assembly)

State Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Crystal Lake, will hold two end-of-year town hall sessions to share updates and answer questions from constituents.

The town halls will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at the Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 Paddock St., and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Fox River Valley Library, 555 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee.

Registration is not required. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Both individuals and business owners are welcome. Accessibility arrangements can be made by calling Ness’s office at 224-484-8620 or emailing info@repsnessil66.com.

Ness represents the 66th House District, which includes all or part of Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Lakewood, Lake in the Hills and other area communities.